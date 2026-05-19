BLS E-Services consolidated net profit rises 11.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 35.18% to Rs 323.37 crore

Net profit of BLS E-Services rose 11.67% to Rs 14.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 35.18% to Rs 323.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 239.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.40% to Rs 57.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 52.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 115.23% to Rs 1117.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 519.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.