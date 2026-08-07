BLS E-Services consolidated net profit rises 4.22% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 24.63% to Rs 304.09 crore

Net profit of BLS E-Services rose 4.22% to Rs 15.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 24.63% to Rs 304.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 243.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.304.09243.996.987.2726.7424.7325.3123.3615.3014.68

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