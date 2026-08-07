BLS E-Services consolidated net profit rises 4.22% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 24.63% to Rs 304.09 croreNet profit of BLS E-Services rose 4.22% to Rs 15.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 24.63% to Rs 304.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 243.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales304.09243.99 25 OPM %6.987.27 -PBDT26.7424.73 8 PBT25.3123.36 8 NP15.3014.68 4
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