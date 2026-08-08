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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BLS International Services consolidated net profit rises 11.15% in the June 2026 quarter

BLS International Services consolidated net profit rises 11.15% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 08 2026 | 9:11 AM IST
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Sales rise 25.33% to Rs 890.53 crore

Net profit of BLS International Services rose 11.15% to Rs 190.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 171.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 25.33% to Rs 890.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 710.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales890.53710.57 25 OPM %28.3428.74 -PBDT267.34222.97 20 PBT235.64200.19 18 NP190.07171.00 11

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First Published: Aug 08 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

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