BLS International Services consolidated net profit rises 11.15% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 25.33% to Rs 890.53 croreNet profit of BLS International Services rose 11.15% to Rs 190.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 171.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 25.33% to Rs 890.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 710.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales890.53710.57 25 OPM %28.3428.74 -PBDT267.34222.97 20 PBT235.64200.19 18 NP190.07171.00 11
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