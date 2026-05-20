BLS International Services consolidated net profit rises 31.57% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.58% to Rs 814.56 crore

Net profit of BLS International Services rose 31.57% to Rs 177.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 135.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.58% to Rs 814.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 692.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 35.12% to Rs 686.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 508.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 36.70% to Rs 2998.22 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2193.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.