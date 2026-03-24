Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd, JBM Auto Ltd, Cello World Ltd and Tejas Networks Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 March 2026.

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd, JBM Auto Ltd, Cello World Ltd and Tejas Networks Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 March 2026.

BLS International Services Ltd surged 12.58% to Rs 249.15 at 11:44 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 20.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.34 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd spiked 8.50% to Rs 30.12. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.15 lakh shares in the past one month. JBM Auto Ltd soared 7.18% to Rs 579.15. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.04 lakh shares in the past one month. Cello World Ltd added 6.38% to Rs 422.65. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 17322 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16058 shares in the past one month.