BLS International surges after Q4 PAT rises nearly 29% YoY

BLS International Services jumped 6.24% to Rs 278.25 after the company reported 28.7% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 186.9 crore on a 17.6% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 814.6 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q4 FY25.

While EBITDA improved by 17.1% YoY to Rs 203.9 crore, EBITDA margin declined by 10 basis points YoY to 25.0% in Q4 FY26.

Accordingly, profit before tax in Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 203.6 crore in Q4 FY26, up by 22.1% from Rs 166.7 crore in Q4 FY25.

For FY26, the company has recorded consolidated net profit and revenue from operations of Rs 723.8 crore (up 34.1% YoY) and Rs 2,998.2 crore (up 36.7% YoY), respectively.