Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Blue Blends (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.64 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Blue Blends (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.64 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 9:56 AM IST
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Sales rise 6867.29% to Rs 74.55 crore

Net Loss of Blue Blends (India) reported to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 6867.29% to Rs 74.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2811.60% to Rs 153.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales74.551.07 6867 153.155.26 2812 OPM %-0.40-2.80 --0.086.08 - PBDT-0.190.17 PL -0.030.52 PL PBT-0.51-1.10 54 -1.30-0.74 -76 NP-0.64-1.10 42 -1.43-0.74 -93

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:56 AM IST

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