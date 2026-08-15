Blue Blends (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.53 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 5892.93% to Rs 59.33 croreNet Loss of Blue Blends (India) reported to Rs 5.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 5892.93% to Rs 59.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales59.330.99 5893 OPM %-1.99-129.29 -PBDT-1.14-1.31 13 PBT-1.34-1.63 18 NP-5.53-1.63 -239
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