Blue Cloud hits upper circuit after U.S. unit signs 5-year MSA with SpaceX International

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions hit an upper limit at Rs 21.68 after its U.S. subsidiary, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions-USA (BCSSL-USA), has signed a five-year Master Services Agreement (MSA) with SpaceX International, Malaysia.

The agreement follows the company's earlier disclosure regarding ongoing discussions with the customer, which have now resulted in the execution of a definitive MSA.

Under the agreement, BCSSL-USA may provide artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, cloud-native AI platforms, enterprise AI solutions, AI consulting, AI integration, AI operations, and other AI-enabled digital transformation services, subject to mutually agreed Statements of Work (SoWs) and the terms of the MSA.

Tejesh Kumar Kodali, Group Chairman, Blue Cloud Softech Group: The execution of this Master Services Agreement is an important step in the expansion of our global AI business. It establishes a long-term framework through which BCSSL-USA can deliver enterprise AI solutions and AI infrastructure services at scale, and it reflects the confidence our customers place in Blue Cloud's AI capabilities as we continue to grow our presence in international markets."