Blue Cloud Softech Solutions bags services contract from Hyderabad City Police

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions said that it has received a purchase order from the Hyderabad City Police for building IT Infrastructure and providing 'Blura Saga' AI Platform.

Accordingly, the company would supply, install, and commission AI-enabled high-performance rack servers and GPU-powered.

It would also deploy Blura Saga, which is an AI-powered social media monitoring and intelligence platform, for Hyderabad City Polices Social Media Unit.

The scope of work involves delivery of advanced computing infrastructure and AI-based analytics solutions designed to enhance data processing, intelligence gathering, and mission-critical operations within Hyderabad City Police.

Tejesh Kodali, group chairman, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions, said: This engagement reflects our continued momentum in delivering AI-driven platforms and infrastructure solutions to government and public safety organizations.