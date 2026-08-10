Blue Cloud Softech Solutions climbs after US arm signs $150 million deal with SpaceX International

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions surged 15.75% to Rs 22.85 after its US based arm signed a $150 million statement of work (SOW) with SpaceX International for AI infrastructure, cybersecurity, telecommunications and data-centre solutions.

According to an exchange filing, the SOW was executed under the Master Services Agreement between Blue Cloud Softech Solutions USA (BCSSL-USA) and SpaceX International, MY, dated 9 July 2026. The agreement carries a minimum contractual commitment of $150 million over an 18-month period, subject to the terms and conditions of the executed agreements.

Under the agreement, BCSSL-USA will design, build, integrate, secure, connect and operate a dedicated AI compute and data centre platform for SpaceX International Ltd, MY. The project covers AI infrastructure worth $70 million, cybersecurity services worth $25 million, telecommunications worth $25 million and data-centre solutions worth $30 million.

The services will be delivered in five phases over six quarterly billing periods, beginning with assessment and design and progressing to managed operations from the sixth quarter. The scope includes GPU and accelerator cluster deployment, MLOps and model-serving infrastructure, a Security Operations Centre with SIEM and SOAR systems, core network and NOC-managed connectivity, as well as data centre construction, commissioning and disaster recovery capabilities. Tejesh Kumar Kodali, Group Chairman of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions, said: This engagement is an important milestone for our AI infrastructure business and reflects Blue Clouds ability to design, build and operate integrated AI compute, cybersecurity and data-Centre solutions at scale. We believe this programme strengthens our long-term strategy of building technology infrastructure capabilities for global clients.