Blue Cloud Softech Solutions consolidated net profit declines 7.13% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 51.14% to Rs 277.52 crore

Net profit of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions declined 7.13% to Rs 12.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 51.14% to Rs 277.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 183.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 36.66% to Rs 60.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 44.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.73% to Rs 1001.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 796.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.