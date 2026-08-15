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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Blue Cloud Softech Solutions consolidated net profit rises 24.74% in the June 2026 quarter

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions consolidated net profit rises 24.74% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 10:37 AM IST
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Sales rise 41.97% to Rs 292.52 crore

Net profit of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions rose 24.74% to Rs 17.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 41.97% to Rs 292.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 206.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales292.52206.05 42 OPM %20.3810.29 -PBDT55.0720.89 164 PBT23.8819.54 22 NP17.9514.39 25

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:36 AM IST

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