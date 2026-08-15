Blue Cloud Softech Solutions consolidated net profit rises 24.74% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 41.97% to Rs 292.52 crore

Net profit of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions rose 24.74% to Rs 17.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 41.97% to Rs 292.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 206.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.292.52206.0520.3810.2955.0720.8923.8819.5417.9514.39

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