Blue Cloud Softech Solutions consolidated net profit rises 24.74% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 41.97% to Rs 292.52 croreNet profit of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions rose 24.74% to Rs 17.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 41.97% to Rs 292.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 206.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales292.52206.05 42 OPM %20.3810.29 -PBDT55.0720.89 164 PBT23.8819.54 22 NP17.9514.39 25
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