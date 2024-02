Blue Cloud Softech Solutions standalone net profit rises 9000.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 22787.50% to Rs 54.93 crore

Net profit of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions rose 9000.00% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 22787.50% to Rs 54.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.54.930.242.294.171.260.011.260.010.910.01

