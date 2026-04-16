Salona Cotspin Ltd, Mohit Industries Ltd, Lokesh Machines Ltd and GRP Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 April 2026.

Salona Cotspin Ltd, Mohit Industries Ltd, Lokesh Machines Ltd and GRP Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 April 2026.

Blue Coast Hotels Ltd tumbled 8.39% to Rs 23.25 at 14:20 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 131 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1723 shares in the past one month.

Salona Cotspin Ltd crashed 6.47% to Rs 266.6. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 249 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 218 shares in the past one month.