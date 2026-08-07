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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Blue Coast Hotels reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Blue Coast Hotels reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 2:40 PM IST
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Sales rise 169.23% to Rs 0.35 crore

Net Loss of Blue Coast Hotels reported to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 169.23% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.350.13 169 OPM %25.71-615.38 -PBDT-0.23-1.24 81 PBT-0.28-1.31 79 NP-0.28-1.31 79

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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 2:40 PM IST

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