Blue Dart Express consolidated net profit declines 11.42% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 8.20% to Rs 1533.47 crore

Net profit of Blue Dart Express declined 11.42% to Rs 48.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 55.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.20% to Rs 1533.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1417.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 1.99% to Rs 247.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 252.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.35% to Rs 6140.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5720.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.