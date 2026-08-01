Blue Dart Express consolidated net profit rises 81.22% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.97% to Rs 1657.72 crore

Net profit of Blue Dart Express rose 81.22% to Rs 88.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 48.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.97% to Rs 1657.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1441.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1657.721441.9215.7613.57256.03186.87119.0465.9388.4948.83

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