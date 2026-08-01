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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Blue Dart Express consolidated net profit rises 81.22% in the June 2026 quarter

Blue Dart Express consolidated net profit rises 81.22% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 01 2026 | 9:08 AM IST
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Sales rise 14.97% to Rs 1657.72 crore

Net profit of Blue Dart Express rose 81.22% to Rs 88.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 48.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.97% to Rs 1657.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1441.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1657.721441.92 15 OPM %15.7613.57 -PBDT256.03186.87 37 PBT119.0465.93 81 NP88.4948.83 81

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First Published: Aug 01 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

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