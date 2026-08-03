Blue Dart Express surged 8.48% to Rs 5,599.85 after the company reported strong Q1 FY27 earnings.

The company's consolidated net profit increased 81.2% YoY and 81.1% QoQ to Rs 88.49 crore in Q1 FY27.

Revenue from operations rose 15.0% YoY and 8.1% QoQ to Rs 1,657.72 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 119.04 crore in Q1 FY27, up 80.6% YoY and 64.1% QoQ.

On the cost front, total expenses increased 12.1% YoY and 5.5% QoQ to Rs 1,554.09 crore in Q1 FY27. Freight, handling and servicing costs increased 15.5% YoY to Rs 966.05 crore, while employee benefits expense rose 6.5% YoY to Rs 277.78 crore. Depreciation and amortisation expense rose 13.3% YoY to Rs 136.99 crore, and finance costs increased 10.8% YoY to Rs 20.60 crore.

Blue Dart said the strong performance reflected disciplined execution, operational resilience and continued customer confidence despite a challenging operating environment and higher operating costs. During the quarter, the company leveraged its integrated air and ground network, extensive domestic reach and technology-enabled operations to maintain service quality, network efficiency and business momentum.

Looking ahead, the company said it will continue to strengthen its network, improve operational productivity, accelerate digital enablement and invest in customer-centric and sustainable logistics capabilities to support long-term growth.

Blue Dart Express is South Asia's leading express air and integrated transportation and distribution logistics company, offering time-definite delivery solutions through its integrated air and ground network.