Blue Dart reports low-severity cyber incident; no data breach or business impact

Blue Dart Express reported a low-severity cyber security incident within its parent group.

The company said the incident involved phishing and impersonation exposure. It clarified that no sensitive data was breached and no customer or business information was impacted.

Blue Dart added that the incident has been contained and assessed, with no significant financial impact on operations. Immediate remedial measures were taken to mitigate risks.

The company has also informed the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) as per regulatory requirements.

Blue Dart Express, South Asia's premier express air and integrated transportation & distribution company, offers secure and reliable delivery of consignments to over 56,400+ locations in India.