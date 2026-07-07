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Blue Jet Healthcare gains after launching QIP; floor price set at Rs 531.70/share

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Last Updated : Jul 07 2026 | 12:51 PM IST
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Blue Jet Healthcare rose 1.26% to Rs 570.60 after the company announced the launch of its qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue and fixed the floor price at Rs 531.70 per equity share.

The company's authorisation and allotment committee approved the opening of the issue on 6 July 2026.

The floor price of Rs 531.70 is at a discount of 5.64% to the scrips previous closing price of Rs 563.50 on the BSE.

The company may offer a discount of not more than 5% on the floor price so calculated for the issue. The issue price will be determined in consultation with the bookrunning lead managers appointed for the issue.

Blue Jet Healthcare is a speciality pharmaceutical and healthcare ingredient company and an end-to-end integrated Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO).

On a standalone basis, the company reported a net profit of Rs 64.34 crore in Q4 FY26, down 41.56% year-on-year (YoY) but up 60.17% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). Revenue from operations declined 31.07% YoY to Rs 234.67 crore in Q4 FY26 due to negligible sales of one molecule in the PI vertical. However, revenue increased 21.96% QoQ from Rs 192.41 crore, driven by higher sales of advanced contrast media.

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First Published: Jul 07 2026 | 12:51 PM IST

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