Blue Jet Healthcare gains after launching QIP; floor price set at Rs 531.70/share

Blue Jet Healthcare rose 1.26% to Rs 570.60 after the company announced the launch of its qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue and fixed the floor price at Rs 531.70 per equity share.

The company's authorisation and allotment committee approved the opening of the issue on 6 July 2026.

The floor price of Rs 531.70 is at a discount of 5.64% to the scrips previous closing price of Rs 563.50 on the BSE.

The company may offer a discount of not more than 5% on the floor price so calculated for the issue. The issue price will be determined in consultation with the bookrunning lead managers appointed for the issue.