Blue Jet Healthcare standalone net profit declines 14.16% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 17.38% to Rs 293.11 croreNet profit of Blue Jet Healthcare declined 14.16% to Rs 78.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 91.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 17.38% to Rs 293.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 354.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales293.11354.76 -17 OPM %33.4634.11 -PBDT112.65128.56 -12 PBT105.94122.86 -14 NP78.2691.17 -14
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