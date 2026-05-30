Blue Pearl Agriventures reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.21 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 6.18% to Rs 12.19 crore

Net profit of Blue Pearl Agriventures reported to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.18% to Rs 12.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 60.94% to Rs 1.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 41.52% to Rs 50.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 35.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.