Blue Star consolidated net profit declines 15.26% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.27% to Rs 3377.92 croreNet profit of Blue Star declined 15.26% to Rs 102.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 120.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 13.27% to Rs 3377.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2982.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3377.922982.25 13 OPM %5.176.66 -PBDT182.04204.58 -11 PBT125.42163.23 -23 NP102.50120.96 -15
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