Blue Star consolidated net profit rises 17.25% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1.32% to Rs 4072.06 crore

Net profit of Blue Star rose 17.25% to Rs 227.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 193.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.32% to Rs 4072.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4018.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 10.75% to Rs 527.68 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 591.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.63% to Rs 12401.99 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 11967.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.