Blue Star has reported 17.1% rise in net profit to Rs 227.18 crore on a 1.3% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 4,072.06 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q4 FY25.

On the segmental front, the Electro-Mechanical Projects & Commercial Air Conditioning Systems divisions revenue grew 1.1% to Rs 1,989.92 crore in Q4FY26, as compared to Rs 1,968.17 crore in Q4FY25.

Order inflow for the current quarter was Rs 1,954.39 crore, which is higher by 35.7% as compared with Rs 1,439.99 crore registered in the corresponding quarter of FY25.

The revenue from Unitary Products segment rose by 1.3% YoY to Rs 1,984.96 crore in Q4 FY26.

Lastly, the Professional Electronics and Industrial Systems segment topline grew by 7.3% to Rs 97.18 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 90.56 crore in Q4 FY25. EBIDTA improved by 16.8% to Rs 326.25 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared to Rs 279.40 crore in Q4 FY25. EBITDA margin was 8% in March 2026 quarter as against 7% in the same period last year. Profit before tax in Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 300 crore, up by 20.6% from Rs 249 crore in Q4 FY25. For FY26, the company has recorded consolidated net profit and revenue from operations of Rs 527 crore (down 10.8% YoY) and Rs 12,401.99 crore (up 3.6% YoY), respectively.

In its business outlook, Blue Star stated that from second week of April 2026 summer has set in and the secondary sales of Room Air Conditioners have picked up momentum. Driven by the encouraging demand from manufacturing and data center sectors, Electro-Mechanical Projects and Commercial Air Conditioning business segment is expected to maintain growth momentum. With rising input costs and volatile exchange rates, there will be challenges in managing the margins. Further, the ongoing Middle East crisis can lead to supply chain disruptions and also dampen growth. "We remain cautiously optimistic about the prospects for FY27, the company said in a statement.