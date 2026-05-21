Blue Water Logistics standalone net profit rises 111.75% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 157.72% to Rs 135.38 crore

Net profit of Blue Water Logistics rose 111.75% to Rs 9.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 157.72% to Rs 135.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 52.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 135.39% to Rs 25.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 96.77% to Rs 386.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 196.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.