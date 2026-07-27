Blue Water Logistics standalone net profit rises 295.75% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 315.38% to Rs 211.22 crore

Net profit of Blue Water Logistics rose 295.75% to Rs 13.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 315.38% to Rs 211.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 50.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.211.2250.8511.1712.8820.845.8318.744.6213.973.53

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