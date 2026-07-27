Blue Water Logistics standalone net profit rises 295.75% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 315.38% to Rs 211.22 croreNet profit of Blue Water Logistics rose 295.75% to Rs 13.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 315.38% to Rs 211.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 50.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales211.2250.85 315 OPM %11.1712.88 -PBDT20.845.83 257 PBT18.744.62 306 NP13.973.53 296
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