BLUECLOUDS empaneled by BSNL as Captive Non-Public Network Provider

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions (BCSSL) has been empaneled by Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL) as a Captive Non-Public Network Provider under Category III, for the provision of Captive Non-Public Network (CNPN) services to enterprise customers across India.

The empanelment follows the execution of a formal agreement between BSNL and BCSSL, enabling the Company to collaborate with BSNL in planning, designing, deploying, commissioning and maintaining captive private network solutions for enterprise customers. The agreement is valid for a period of 60 months, subject to the terms and conditions contained therein.

The empanelment confers on the Company eligibility to participate in enterprise CNPN projects in association with BSNL. It does not, by itself, guarantee any specific business or revenue, and the financial impact, if any, will depend on the projects actually secured.