Blueclouds launches GMB Life - a preventive screening and wellness app

In association with Mahesh Babu Foundation

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions announced a technology association with the Mahesh Babu Foundation, founded by Superstar Mahesh Babu and led by Namrata Shirodkar Ghattamaneni. The association brings Blue Cloud's AI and digital health capabilities to the Foundation's work in healthcare, education, women's empowerment, HPV vaccination and rural transformation. The first initiative under the association is GMB Life, a preventive screening and wellness application launched today on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

In the next phase, Blue Cloud and the Foundation plan to establish BluHealth-enabled healthcare kiosks at selected locations, beginning where the Foundation already conducts health camps. Each kiosk will offer a contactless wellness scan in about a minute, with local doctors on site or by tele consultation to review results, guide users and refer them to Foundation-supported hospitals where needed. Screening records will link to the user's GMB Life profile so the Foundation can track follow up and direct camps where need is greatest. Locations and timelines will be announced in due course.