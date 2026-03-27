For deployment of AI infrastructure

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions (BCSSL) has received a work order from the Office of the Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City, dated 25 March 2026 for the supply, installation, and commissioning of AI-enabled high-performance computing infrastructure.

The order involves the deployment of Access Genie BluEdge AI Infrastructure including rack servers and GPU-powered high-performance workstations for the Central Analysis Team (CAT) of Telangana Police.

The scope includes supply, installation, and commissioning of enterprise-grade servers and advanced computing systems designed to enhance data processing, analytics, and mission-critical operations within the department. The project is scheduled to be executed within 60 days from the date of the work order.