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BLUECLOUDS wins AI infra deal of USD 15.5M from IBM Cloud Inc.

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Last Updated : Sep 25 2026 | 9:31 AM IST
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Blue Cloud Softech Solutions announced that its wholly owned US subsidiary, Global Impx Inc. (GIX), has received a signed Statement of Work from IBM Cloud Inc. for AI infrastructure design, deployment and support services, at a fixed fee of US$15.5 million (approximately Rs 147 crore).

The Statement of Work is issued under a Master Services Agreement between the two companies dated 21 August 2026. Work commenced on 24 September 2026, and fees are payable against five milestones running from project kick-off to production go-live.

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First Published: Sep 25 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

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