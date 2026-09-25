BLUECLOUDS wins AI infra deal of USD 15.5M from IBM Cloud Inc.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions announced that its wholly owned US subsidiary, Global Impx Inc. (GIX), has received a signed Statement of Work from IBM Cloud Inc. for AI infrastructure design, deployment and support services, at a fixed fee of US$15.5 million (approximately Rs 147 crore).

The Statement of Work is issued under a Master Services Agreement between the two companies dated 21 August 2026. Work commenced on 24 September 2026, and fees are payable against five milestones running from project kick-off to production go-live.