Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bluestone Jewellery & Lifestyle reports consolidated net profit of Rs 32.03 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Bluestone Jewellery & Lifestyle reports consolidated net profit of Rs 32.03 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 24 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
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Sales rise 47.73% to Rs 681.47 crore

Net profit of Bluestone Jewellery & Lifestyle reported to Rs 32.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 51.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 47.73% to Rs 681.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 461.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 14.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 221.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 37.65% to Rs 2436.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1770.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales681.47461.30 48 2436.421770.00 38 OPM %18.255.44 -15.764.13 - PBDT86.93-6.39 LP 223.11-74.35 LP PBT31.18-51.28 LP 13.18-221.84 LP NP32.03-51.11 LP 14.84-221.67 LP

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First Published: Apr 24 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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