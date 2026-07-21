Bluestone Jewellery & Lifestyle reports consolidated net profit of Rs 6.96 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 49.56% to Rs 736.85 croreNet profit of Bluestone Jewellery & Lifestyle reported to Rs 6.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 34.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 49.56% to Rs 736.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 492.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales736.85492.68 50 OPM %14.4911.11 -PBDT66.4113.94 376 PBT5.96-34.75 LP NP6.96-34.52 LP
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