Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bluestone Jewellery & Lifestyle reports consolidated net profit of Rs 6.96 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Bluestone Jewellery & Lifestyle reports consolidated net profit of Rs 6.96 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 21 2026 | 9:54 AM IST
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Sales rise 49.56% to Rs 736.85 crore

Net profit of Bluestone Jewellery & Lifestyle reported to Rs 6.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 34.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 49.56% to Rs 736.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 492.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales736.85492.68 50 OPM %14.4911.11 -PBDT66.4113.94 376 PBT5.96-34.75 LP NP6.96-34.52 LP

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First Published: Jul 21 2026 | 9:53 AM IST

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