Bluspring Enterprises reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.12 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.90% to Rs 864.80 crore

Net profit of Bluspring Enterprises reported to Rs 4.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 19.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.90% to Rs 864.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 801.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 15.34 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 172.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.91% to Rs 3382.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3483.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.