Bluspring Enterprises surges after recording turnaround performance in Q4

Bluspring Enterprises jumped 5.45% to Rs 73.29 after the company recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 4.12 crore in Q4 FY26 as against a net loss of Rs 19.74 crore in Q4 FY25.

Revenue rose by 7.9% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 864.80 crore in the March 2026 quarter.

Total operating expenditure increased by 5.3% to Rs 845.16 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

The company posted a pre-tax profit of Rs 7.96 crore in Q4 FY26 as against a pre-tax loss of Rs 20.40 crore in Q4 FY25.

Bluspring Enterprises has recorded a net loss of Rs 15.34 crore in FY26 as against a net loss of Rs 172.03 crore in FY25. Revenue fell by 2.9% to Rs 3,382.03 crore in FY26 over FY25.