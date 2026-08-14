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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BMB Music & Magnetics standalone net profit declines 44.44% in the June 2026 quarter

BMB Music & Magnetics standalone net profit declines 44.44% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 6:09 PM IST
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Sales reported at Rs 0.90 crore

Net profit of BMB Music & Magnetics declined 44.44% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.900.90 0 OPM %36.6750.00 -PBDT0.330.45 -27 PBT0.330.45 -27 NP0.250.45 -44

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 6:09 PM IST

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