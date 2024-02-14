Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BMB Music & Magnetics standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the December 2023 quarter

BMB Music &amp; Magnetics standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 9:33 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.03 crore

Net profit of BMB Music & Magnetics rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.030.03 0 OPM %66.6733.33 -PBDT0.020.01 100 PBT0.020.01 100 NP0.020.01 100

First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 7:50 AM IST

