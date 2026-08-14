Buzzing :

Sebi Bond platform rulesFlood InsuranceScreenless fitness trackerSilver Price OutlookLalithaa Jewellery IPOIndependence Day travel demandDelhi H1N1 SurgeVodafone Idea ShareOTT Releases This Week
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BMW Industries consolidated net profit rises 25.79% in the June 2026 quarter

BMW Industries consolidated net profit rises 25.79% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 5:34 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 11.64% to Rs 166.00 crore

Net profit of BMW Industries rose 25.79% to Rs 19.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 11.64% to Rs 166.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 148.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales166.00148.69 12 OPM %20.3021.15 -PBDT38.8732.72 19 PBT24.9920.09 24 NP19.1215.20 26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Alkem Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 21.72% in the June 2026 quarter

Sunrakshakk Industries India consolidated net profit rises 130.67% in the June 2026 quarter

International Conveyors consolidated net profit rises 130.11% in the June 2026 quarter

Paramount Communications consolidated net profit rises 6.49% in the June 2026 quarter

Uniworth International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.39 crore in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 5:34 PM IST

Next Story