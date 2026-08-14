BMW Industries consolidated net profit rises 25.79% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.64% to Rs 166.00 croreNet profit of BMW Industries rose 25.79% to Rs 19.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 11.64% to Rs 166.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 148.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales166.00148.69 12 OPM %20.3021.15 -PBDT38.8732.72 19 PBT24.9920.09 24 NP19.1215.20 26
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