BMW Industries consolidated net profit rises 25.79% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.64% to Rs 166.00 crore

Net profit of BMW Industries rose 25.79% to Rs 19.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 11.64% to Rs 166.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 148.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.166.00148.6920.3021.1538.8732.7224.9920.0919.1215.20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News