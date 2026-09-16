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BMW Ventures climbs after securing Rs 73 crore orders from Tata Projects

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Last Updated : Sep 16 2026 | 2:51 PM IST
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BMW Ventures rose 4.48% to Rs 53.92 after the company secured two purchase orders worth Rs 72.94 crore from Tata Projects.

The orders cover the supply of TMT steel of FE-550D grade for the 3X800MW USCTPP-ADANI Project. The order value includes all taxes.

BMW Ventures said the orders carry 100% advance payment terms, including GST. The company will execute and deliver the orders within eight weeks from the purchase order date.

BMW Ventures is engaged in steel trading and distribution. It also manufactures PVC pipes and roll-formed products and undertakes fabrication of pre-engineered buildings and RDSO-approved steel girders. Headquartered in Patna, the company operates six stockyards and serves 29 districts across Bihar through 1,299 dealers. Its manufacturing and fabrication units have a combined installed capacity of over 27,800 MT per annum.

The companys standalone net profit rose 32% to Rs 10.58 crore on a 26% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 608.90 crore in Q1 June 2026 over Q1 June 2025.

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First Published: Sep 16 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

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