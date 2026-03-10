Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BMW Ventures gains on bagging Rs 16-cr domestic steel structures order

BMW Ventures gains on bagging Rs 16-cr domestic steel structures order

Last Updated : Mar 10 2026 | 2:31 PM IST
BMW Ventures soared 5.97% to Rs 58.24 after securing a domestic order worth Rs 15.91 crore for the supply, fabrication, delivery, and erection of fabricated steel structures.

The company did not disclose the name of the customer citing confidentiality.

The order will be executed within nine months from the date of the purchase order. As per the payment terms, 50% will be paid as an advance on fabrication cost, 40% before dispatch, and the remaining 10% after erection of the dispatched structures.

The company clarified that the promoter or promoter group has no interest in the awarding entity, and the transaction does not fall under related party transactions.

BMW Ventures is primarily engaged in the trading and distribution of steel products, tractor engines and spare parts, manufacturing of PVC pipes and roll forming, and the fabrication of pre-engineered buildings (PEB) and steel girders.

The companys standalone net profit rose 44.8% to Rs 11.50 crore on a 16.1% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 563.17 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

As on 10th March 2026, the companys market capitalization stood at Rs 505.03 crore on the BSE.

First Published: Mar 10 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

