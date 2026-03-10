BMW Ventures gains on bagging Rs 16-cr domestic steel structures order

BMW Ventures soared 5.97% to Rs 58.24 after securing a domestic order worth Rs 15.91 crore for the supply, fabrication, delivery, and erection of fabricated steel structures.

The company did not disclose the name of the customer citing confidentiality.

The order will be executed within nine months from the date of the purchase order. As per the payment terms, 50% will be paid as an advance on fabrication cost, 40% before dispatch, and the remaining 10% after erection of the dispatched structures.

The company clarified that the promoter or promoter group has no interest in the awarding entity, and the transaction does not fall under related party transactions.