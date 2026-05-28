BMW Ventures standalone net profit declines 1.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 24.58% to Rs 728.63 crore

Net profit of BMW Ventures declined 1.00% to Rs 10.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.58% to Rs 728.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 584.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.20% to Rs 37.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 32.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.48% to Rs 2278.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2062.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.