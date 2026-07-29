BMW Ventures standalone net profit rises 31.76% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 25.65% to Rs 608.90 crore

Net profit of BMW Ventures rose 31.76% to Rs 10.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 25.65% to Rs 608.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 484.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.608.90484.593.403.9715.8712.0614.1510.5410.588.03

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