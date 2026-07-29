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BMW Ventures standalone net profit rises 31.76% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 6:05 PM IST
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Sales rise 25.65% to Rs 608.90 crore

Net profit of BMW Ventures rose 31.76% to Rs 10.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 25.65% to Rs 608.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 484.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales608.90484.59 26 OPM %3.403.97 -PBDT15.8712.06 32 PBT14.1510.54 34 NP10.588.03 32

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First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 6:05 PM IST

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