Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BN Agrochem consolidated net profit declines 84.68% in the March 2026 quarter

BN Agrochem consolidated net profit declines 84.68% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 10:17 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 22.02% to Rs 261.36 crore

Net profit of BN Agrochem declined 84.68% to Rs 2.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.02% to Rs 261.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 214.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 73.94% to Rs 34.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 191.67% to Rs 873.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 299.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales261.36214.19 22 873.28299.41 192 OPM %1.61-18.93 -2.53-12.46 - PBDT4.0919.25 -79 20.5421.80 -6 PBT3.8919.17 -80 19.7721.66 -9 NP2.9519.25 -85 34.3719.76 74

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

VJTF Eduservices reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.85 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Patanjali Foods consolidated net profit rises 46.15% in the March 2026 quarter

Modern Insulators consolidated net profit rises 174.34% in the March 2026 quarter

Linde India consolidated net profit declines 34.59% in the March 2026 quarter

Gammon India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 312.54 crore in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:17 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story