BN Agrochem consolidated net profit declines 84.68% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 22.02% to Rs 261.36 crore

Net profit of BN Agrochem declined 84.68% to Rs 2.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.02% to Rs 261.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 214.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 73.94% to Rs 34.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 191.67% to Rs 873.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 299.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.