BN Agrochem consolidated net profit declines 85.16% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 26.66% to Rs 257.51 crore

Net profit of BN Agrochem declined 85.16% to Rs 2.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 20.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 26.66% to Rs 257.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 203.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.257.51203.312.3011.715.4223.375.2223.182.9820.08

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