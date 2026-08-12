BN Agrochem consolidated net profit declines 85.16% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 26.66% to Rs 257.51 croreNet profit of BN Agrochem declined 85.16% to Rs 2.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 20.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 26.66% to Rs 257.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 203.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales257.51203.31 27 OPM %2.3011.71 -PBDT5.4223.37 -77 PBT5.2223.18 -77 NP2.9820.08 -85
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