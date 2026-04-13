Escorp Asset Management Ltd, Landmark Property Development Company Ltd, Exxaro Tiles Ltd and Aryaman Capital Markets Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 April 2026.

Escorp Asset Management Ltd, Landmark Property Development Company Ltd, Exxaro Tiles Ltd and Aryaman Capital Markets Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 April 2026.

BN Agrochem Ltd lost 11.46% to Rs 212 at 14:29 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1838 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2351 shares in the past one month.

Escorp Asset Management Ltd crashed 9.20% to Rs 102.15. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 208 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16401 shares in the past one month. Landmark Property Development Company Ltd tumbled 8.84% to Rs 7.32. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 21907 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11183 shares in the past one month. Exxaro Tiles Ltd corrected 8.31% to Rs 6.73. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 36671 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32100 shares in the past one month.