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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BNR Udyog standalone net profit rises 110.71% in the June 2026 quarter

BNR Udyog standalone net profit rises 110.71% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:36 AM IST
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Sales decline 32.69% to Rs 0.35 crore

Net profit of BNR Udyog rose 110.71% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 32.69% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.350.52 -33 OPM %171.4353.85 -PBDT0.620.31 100 PBT0.590.28 111 NP0.590.28 111

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:36 AM IST

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