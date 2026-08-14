BNR Udyog standalone net profit rises 110.71% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 32.69% to Rs 0.35 croreNet profit of BNR Udyog rose 110.71% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 32.69% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.350.52 -33 OPM %171.4353.85 -PBDT0.620.31 100 PBT0.590.28 111 NP0.590.28 111
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content