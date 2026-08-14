BNR Udyog standalone net profit rises 110.71% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 32.69% to Rs 0.35 crore

Net profit of BNR Udyog rose 110.71% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 32.69% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.350.52171.4353.850.620.310.590.280.590.28

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