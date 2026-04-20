Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of AAVAS Financiers approves change in Managing Director and CEO

Board of AAVAS Financiers approves change in Managing Director and CEO

Image
Last Updated : Apr 20 2026 | 9:51 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

At meeting held on 20 April 2026

The board of AAVAS Financiers at its meeting held on 20 April 2026 has approved the following change in directorate:

1. Taken note of, and accepted, the resignation of Sachinderpalsingh Jitendrasingh Bhinder (DIN:08697657) from the position of Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of the Company, with effect from close of business hours on 20 April 2026.

2. Approved the appointment of Manu Yeshpal Singh as the Managing Director (subject to receipt of approval from the Reserve Bank of India and approval of the shareholders of the Company) & Chief Executive Officer of the Company, with effect from 21 April 2026.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Krishival Foods strengthens its cold chain infrastructure

HDFC Bank Q4 PAT rises 9% YoY to Rs 19,221 crore; declares dividend of Rs 13/share

Interarch Building Solutions gains after securing Rs 60-cr order

Dredging Corporation of India gains after inking Rs 2,157-cr fuel supply MoU with IOCL

Embassy Developments Ltd Falls 4.75%, BSE Realty index Drops 1.24%

First Published: Apr 20 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story