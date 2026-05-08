Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of ACME Solar Holdings approves change in CFO

At meeting held on 07 May 2026

The board of ACME Solar Holdings at its meeting held on 07 May 2026 has accepted the resignation of Rajat Kumar Singh from the position of Group Chief Financial Officer of the Company with effect from 08 May 2026.

The board has approved the appointment of Arun Chopra as the Chief Financial Officer, designated as the Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management Personnel with effect from 08 May 08 2026.

Further, the board has took note of the elevation of existing senior management personnels, to non-board positions, Purushottam Kejriwal as Director-Project Finance and Ankit Verma as Director-Corporate Finance & Investor Relations.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: May 08 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

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