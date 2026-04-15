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Board of Adani Enterprises allots 90.11 lakh equity shares under scheme of amalgamation

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Last Updated : Apr 15 2026 | 10:04 PM IST
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At meeting held on 15 April 2026

The board of Adani Enterprises at its meeting held on 15 April 2025 has approved allotment of 90,11,048 equity shares of the face value of Re. 1/- each fully paid up, to eligible shareholder of Adani Emerging Business, in the share exchange ratio as provided in the Composite Scheme of Amalgamation as approved by Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Ahmedabad Bench vide its order dated 16 March 2026.

With the allotment of the above shares, the equity paid up share capital of the Company stands increased from existing 1,29,26,82,416 equity shares of Re. 1/- each to 1,30,16,93,464 equity shares of Re. 1/- each.

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First Published: Apr 15 2026 | 10:04 PM IST

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